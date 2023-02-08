EU competitiveness ministers discuss green transition, single market

Stockholm, Feb 8 The green transition and reinforcing the EU single market were the focus of talks among EU competitiveness ministers in Stockholm.

Declining economic performance, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, rising inflation and climate change are all affecting businesses in the EU, said Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, on Tuesday.

"It's therefore important to develop the single market and drive the green transition forward to strengthen long-term competitiveness," Forssell added.

The EU single market celebrates its 30th anniversary in January 2023. Over the years, many technical, legal and administrative barriers to free trade and movement between EU member states have been removed. Nevertheless, according to the current Swedish Presidency of the EU Council, there are still a number of unjustified barriers for companies and individuals.

At the meeting on Tuesday, ministers also discussed how short-term measures such as those taken due to the energy crisis could strengthen EU competitiveness in the long-term, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three-day informal meeting of EU competitiveness ministers kicked off on Monday, chaired by the Swedish Presidency. The second part of the meeting on Wednesday will focus on research issues.

