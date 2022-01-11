EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies

Brussels, Jan 11 European Parliament President David Sassoli died aged 65 in Italy on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Sassoli passed away at 1.15 a.m. at a hospital in the city of Aviano, Italy, spokesperson Roberto Cuillo tweeted.

On Monday, Cuillo said the well-known Italian politician had been hospitalised for more than two weeks due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sassoli was elected president of the European Parliament in 2019 and his term of office would have expired in days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor