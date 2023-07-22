European Parliament's support for refugees' stay in Lebanon 'unrealistic': Security chief

Beirut, July 22 Lebanon's security chief has said that the recent decision by the European Parliament to support Syrian refugees' stay in Lebanon is "unrealistic" and "non-binding," media reported.

"We will not surrender to any decision issued against the interest of Lebanon, and I believe the country cannot bear such a decision," Lebanese Director General of Public Security Elias al-Baissari told a delegation from the Lebanese Press Syndicate on Friday.

On July 11, the European Parliament issued a series of decisions on the situation in Lebanon, emphasising that conditions are not met for the voluntary, dignified return of refugees in conflict-prone areas in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

But al-Baissari, who has paid a visit to Damascus, said Syrian authorities have no problem with any voluntary and safe return of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with an estimated 1.5 to two million Syrian refugees scattered across the country.

Lebanese officials insist on returning Syrian refugees to their homeland as the country's internal security and economic situation can no longer tolerate their stay in Lebanon.

