Everyone has the right to visit Bihar, BJP scared of opposition unity: Tejashwi

Patna, June 1 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to address a string of rallies, saying that everyone has a right to come to Bihar and who is stopping him.

"Since we have come together in Bihar and formed the government, they (BJP) are in a deep scare. They are frightened about what will happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and this fear is not leaving their hearts. I don't know if their fear would go or not but one thing is sure that they would be thrown out from power through people's mandate," he said.

There is a buzz in Bihar that PM Modi will address four rallies in Bihar soon. The dates of the rallies are not finalised yet but the decision has been taken to counter the meeting of opposition leaders from 18 parties in Patna scheduled on June 12.

The BJP has also decided to protest on June 11 and 12 against the meeting of opposition parties.

