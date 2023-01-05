Eviction drives will not stop in Assam, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 5 Even as the Guwahati High Court criticised the police for demolishing homes of at least six families in connection with an arson case in Assam's Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said eviction drives will continue in the state till the end of his government's tenure.

Sarma said this while attending a few programmes in Guwahati on Thursday.

Asked about the high court's criticism of the police for bulldozing the houses of a few accused in the Batadrava police station torching case, he said: "Our government has done many such exercises in the state within the boundaries of the law. However, in the Nagaon police station case, the superintendent of police admitted before the court that there were some mistakes while carrying out actions. It may happen sometime, and we should rectify our faults."

The Chief Minister said that the government will look into it and will initiate actions if any unlawful things were done by the officers.

"But this does not mean that the eviction will stop. Wherever any illegal encroachment is found, we will do an eviction. This government is not here to sit idle. For 365 days up to five years, we will continue our work," he added.

Sarma also mentioned that an eviction exercise will take place in the Paboi Reserve Forest area on January 13 and 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor