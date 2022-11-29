Ex-AAP MLA Surender Singh joins BJP ahead of MCD polls

By ANI | Published: November 29, 2022 06:18 PM 2022-11-29T18:18:00+5:30 2022-11-29T23:50:08+5:30

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Commando Surender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Commando Surender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

The development comes just days ahead of the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

