Ex-AICC secretary dares Goa CM to drop minister 'accused' of land grab

Panaji, Sep 3 Claiming that a Cabinet minister in the BJP-led government in Goa is involved in land grabbing, former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Girish Chodankar on Saturday dared Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to probe the particular case and find out which of his minister is a 'mastermind' behind the illegal practice.

He said a police complaint in this regard was lodged at the Porvorim police station on July 20 by a person named Sales Francisco Fernades, who holds the power of attorney of the said land.

"A complaint was also filed with the vigilance department and the panchayat, but none probed the matter, nor the case was handed over to the SIT," Chodankar said.

The SIT headed by SP (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan was formed in July 2022 to look into complaints with regard to illegal land grabbing and conversion.

"The complain has been suppressed by the police under political pressure and the Mumbai-based party, which grabbed the land of an innocent Goan with political protection, has already started construction work in the said plot," he said.

Chodankar said that if the government fails to act on the complaint filed by Francisco Fernades, he will be forced to open another case of land grabbing, in which the same minister is allegedly involved.

"The silence of Sawant in this regard is a clear indication that he wants to allow his own 'land-grabber' minister go scot-free," Chodankar said.

According to Chodankar, the Chief Minister is arresting only the executors of crime, and not the masterminds.

