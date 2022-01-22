Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda tests positive for Covid

New Delhi, Jan 22 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The senior Congress leader said that he has isolated himself at home.

"On observing the initial symptoms of Covid, today I got the RT-PCR test done, and the report has come positive. As per the advice of the doctors, I have isolated myself at home. All those who came in contact with me in the past few days are requested to kindly get themselves tested and take necessary precautions," Hooda tweeted.

Hooda was in Kurukshetra on Friday where he talked with the media and blamed the state government of unemployment, inflation and corruption in Haryana.

His son and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda had also tested positive for Covid three weeks ago. The father-son duo had tested positive for Covid last year also.

