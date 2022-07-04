Ex-paramilitary staff oppose TN govt's move to scrap 5% quota for them in police

Chennai, July 4 Ex-paramilitary officers in Tamil Nadu have opposed the state government's decision to scrap the 5 per cent reservation for them in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and constables.

In a recent notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), it was mentioned that the 5 per cent reservation that was in place for former Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel stands cancelled. The board in the notification issued for recruitment to 3552 posts, stated that reservation was only for ex-army personnel and not for CAPF personnel.

This has come as a major setback for the ex-BSF, CRPF, CISF and other para-military forces personnel who were expecting to get into the Tamil Nadu police through the 5 per cent reservation.

While speaking to , R. Karvendhan from Madurai, who has served 21 years in the BSF and has retired from the force, said, "I was preparing hard for the TNUSRB examinations, but suddenly the notification came which has dealt me a severe blow."

The Union Home Ministry had in an office memorandum in 2012 advised states to extend the reservation benefits given to ex-army personnel to retired CAPF personnel. The TNUSRB had been offering the 5 per cent reservation for former CAPF officials much before the Home Ministry notification.

However, now the TNUSRB in a statement said that the reservation is only for the ex-armed forces personnel and not for former CAPF personnel.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Seema Aggarwal, chairperson of TNUSRB, said, "Tamil Nadu government has so far been offering jobs to retired paramilitary force personnel by mistake and we have rectified it now. Henceforth only retired armed forces personnel will be provided jobs under the 5 per cent reservation in TNUSRB."

All India BSF Ex-Servicemen general secretary, B. Shanmugaraj came out strongly against the Tamil Nadu government decision cancelling the reservation.

In a statement on Monday, he said that while Kerala and other states are providing an exemption from paying property tax, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled an existing benefit of 5 per cent reservation in police jobs which was condemnable.

