Ex-Trump Organization executive pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Washington, Aug 19 Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to evading taxes.

On Thursday, the 75year-old admitted to 15 felonies arising from a scheme to avoid paying taxes on lavish perks, reports Xinhua news agency.

He is now required to testify at a trial against the Trump Organization later this year as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Weisselberg is expected to receive a five-month jail term and must pay nearly $2 million in taxes.

The Trump Organization has been accused of aiding Weisselberg and others in avoiding income taxes by failing to report their accurate compensation.

The company has tried to get the charges dismissed, claiming that they were politically motivated.

Former President Donald Trump is not charged in this case.

