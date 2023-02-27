Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on CBI seeking Deputy CM Sisodia's remand

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday reserved the order in the case pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the remand of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested by the agency in connection with the excise policy case.

CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday and brought him to Rouse Avenue Court for seeking five days remand of him.

CBI counsel told the court that the Delhi Deputy CM's custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation into the case.

While seeking five days' remand of Sisodia, CBI said, "Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner."

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appeared for Sisodia and opposed the remand application of CBI.

"if someone is not willing to say something, that cannot be a ground for arrest," argued Sosodia's lawyer. What should I do with a phone that I changed? I am a minister, I cannot send it to a second-hand shop, it would have important data. CBI confronted me with the material but I did not confess. The Remand application says I gave evasive replies. This cannot be a ground for remand. They search my residence on August 19. 2022. I handover my phone. They called me to join the investigation and I joined. I cooperated," Advocate Dayan Krishnan argued for Delhi Deputy CM.

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn't cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

The agency further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe but had sought a week's time citing the Delhi Budget.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor