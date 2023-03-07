Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

By IANS | Published: March 7, 2023 02:51 PM 2023-03-07T14:51:04+5:30 2023-03-07T15:00:12+5:30

New Delhi, March 7 A Delhi court on Tuesday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody in ...

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody | Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

Next

New Delhi, March 7 A Delhi court on Tuesday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody in the excise policy case after his five-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended.

Dhall, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The ED arrested Dhall in the alleged liquor policy scam three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi's former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26.

Dhall was placed under arrest after being questioned at length in connection with the case.

He played a main role in drafting the excise policy brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He is also a named accused in the CBI's First Information Report.

In a latest development in the excise policy scam, the ED on Tuesday arrested Arun Pillai, making up the eleventh arrest made in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Brindco sales pvt ltd Brindco sales pvt ltd Amandeep dhall Manish Sisodia Enforcement Directorate Department of economic affairs of finance ministry Revenue and department of economic affairs Government of india, directorate of enforcement Former enforcement directorate Income tax, enforcement directorate Enforcement of directorate As enforcement directorate