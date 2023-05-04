Excise policy case: Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Sisodia's interim bail plea to May 10

New Delhi, May 4 The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to May 10.

Appearing for the probe agency, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju submitted before the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that "the change from 5 per cent to 12 per cent in the interest rate was made to get the kickback money. He (Sisodia) made the policy in such a way that guaranteed return in form of kickbacks came".

"Sisodia concealed legal experts' opinion given by eminent personalities as well. He hadn't mentioned it anywhere. It was ignored completely. They (members of AAP) did not include it in the policy," the ASG added.

He also said that there was a draft note prepared by a person named Rahul Singh on the instance of Manish Sisodia, which can be proved from their WhatsApp chats.

"The original is missing. Only a part of the draft has been retrieved from the phones," he said.

Taking note of the submission, the judge adjourned the matter for further submissions to May 10.

Notably, Sisodia had moved the high court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the case on the ground of his wife's illness.

Earlier on Thursday, the high court had sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on Sisodia's bail plea in the same case.

Last week, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12.

