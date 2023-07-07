Excise policy case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 52 cr of Sisodia, his wife, others

New Delhi, July 7 In a major move, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday that it has attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to arrested AAP leader Minister Manish Sisodia, his wife and some other accused persons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED said in a statement that the agency has attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others in connection with the case.

The agency said that the attached assets include immovable properties worth Rs 7.29 crore -- including two immovable properties of Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia, land/flat of Joshi or Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd and land/flat of Malhotra.

The probe agency said that the attachments also include movable assets worth Rs 44.29 crore, including bank balances of Sisodia worth Rs 11.49 lakh, Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd worth Rs 16.45 crore, and others.

This was the second attachment in the case by the agency.The ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 76.54 crore of AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others.

The total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 128.78 crore and the proceeds of crime involved in this case is at least Rs 1,934 crore, the agency said.

The ED has arrested 12 persons so far in connection with the case besides filing five charge sheets.

The ED's case of money laundering is based on a CBI FIR filed on August 17 last year.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 this year, before the ED arrested him in March. Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of Delhi, is currently in judicial custody.

--IANS

