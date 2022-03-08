Exit polls predict BJP's return to power in UP

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

According to the News18-P MARQ exit poll, the BJP and its allies are predicted to get 240 seats, Samajwadi Party and allies 140 seats, BSP 17 seats and Congress four seats.

According to the NewsX-Polstrat exit poll, BJP would win 211-225 seats, SP-RLD 146-160 seats, BSP 14-24 seats and Congress four to six seats.

Times Now-Veto exit poll said that the BJP is expected to get 225 seats, SP-RLD 151 seats, BSP 14 and Congress nine seats.

According to the India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP could win 222-260 seats, SP 135-165 seats, BSP 4 to 9 seats and Congress one to three seats.

Meanwhile, Today's Chanakya predicted 294 seats for BJP, 105 for SP-RLD and two seats for BSP. The survey said Congress is likely to open the account with one seat while others may get one.

The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

