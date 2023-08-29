Expect more gifts, as PM Modi becomes desperate to cling to his chair: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 29 The Congress on Tuesday dubbed the BJP government's move for slashing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 200 ahead of the assembly elections in five states saying the saffron party is staring at certain defeat and people should expect more such ‘gifts’ in the coming months as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes even more desperate to cling on to his chair.

Targeting the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "A sudden slash in LPG prices by Modi. Why now, you may ask? 'Yeh hai kissa demokursi ka' (story of the chair). Karnataka rout of the BJP— the high price of LPG was one of the main issues of the election. Two highly successful INDIA meetings in two months and the third coming up in two days."

He further said that the Congress government in Karnataka has implemented its five guarantees in 100 days and Congress government in Rajasthan is giving LPG cylinders at Rs 500. The response has been phenomenal as people were hurting from BJP’s misgovernance.

"Three months before the five state elections, where BJP is staring at certain defeat, and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws. Expect more such ‘gifts’ in the coming months as the Prime Minister becomes even more desperate to cling on to his chair," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday eyeing on the forthcoming elections, approved reduction in prices of LPG gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders.

