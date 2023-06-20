Explore more Gondola projects under PPP mode: J&K Chief Secretary

Srinagar, June 20 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday chaired the 33rd meeting of Board of Directors (BoD) of the J&K Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) here in which decisions regarding expansion of activities of the corporation were taken, officials said, adding that more Gondola projects under PPP mode will be established.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to take up the work of maintenance and upgradation of Gulmarg Gondola an earliest as it is a major asset of the corporation and caters to thousands of tourists each month. He asked for carrying out thorough inspections of all of its installations by a technical team so as to ensure safety and comfort of the tourists.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers of the Corporation to explore the possibility of establishing many such cable car projects across the tourist places of the UT. He advised them to look at the tourist destinations not covered under other schemes such as Bharat Mala.

Dr Mehta observed that many of the tourist locations like Sarthal, Mantalai, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, Bhaderwah and Baisaran (Pahalgam) have tremendous potential of attracting tourists by establishment of cable car projects at these locations. He said that a mechanism under Public-Private partnership should be contemplated for executing these projects in a time-bound manner.

Regarding the Peerkhoo-Mubarak Mandi vertical lift the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to take up the project forthwith. He said that the project is long awaited and should be developed as an added attraction at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. The package includes connecting it with the tourist places of Bahu Fort and Mahamaya Temple complex.

The Chief Secretary also told the Corporation to have a relook on the alignment of Makhdoom Sahib Ropeway project so that its lower boarding station is readily accessible to the devotees going up to the Sufi Shrine. He told them to extend the ropeway right up to the Hari Parbat Fort for attracting more visitors towards this facility.

During the meeting the Board deliberated upon various agenda items that included establishment of around six drag lifts at locations of Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, Gulmarg, Kang Doo Ri, Padri (Bhaderwah) and Sanasar for promoting skiing at these locations. Further the corporation is going to construct ski shops at all the aforesaid destinations for the sport to take off at these locations.

The Board was apprised that the corporation is installing vertical lift between the Peerkho Station of Jammu Ropeway Project and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex at an estimated cost of about Rs 27 Cr. The project had been bifurcated into two stages with one being vertical rise of 38 meters and 30 meters, and two horizontal foot bridges of 34 meters and 30 meters span.

It was also added that the project will have three stations, two viewing decks, and a parking facility. The vertical lift will have a carrying capacity of 13 passengers at a time.

