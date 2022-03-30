Export of iron ore in K'taka, SC seeks central govt's response

New Delhi, March 30 The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought clarity from the Karnataka government and the central government on their stand in connection with export of extracted iron ore in the state - whether it should be consumed or sold.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said there is no point in keeping the extracted iron ore on the ground and it should be either used or sold, or taken off the ground.

The bench, also comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions on the issue and file a response in the matter by April 8.

The bench said: "Let us first clear the ground, then we will see what to do.

The top court directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which was appointed by it, and also the monitoring committee to submit the status report. The bench said the report should give details on the approximate quantity of iron ore available on ground.

Earlier, the top court had declined to lift the ban on export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka-based miners.

The CEC had ruled out any possibility of allowing export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka. However, the private mining firms had urged the court to lift the ban on iron ore exports.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya' against the Karnataka government. The NGO filed the PIL in 2009, alleging various irregularities in mining activities in the state. Since then, the top court had passed various orders in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor