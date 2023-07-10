"Fallout of personal feud": Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Jain monk's killing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 : Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the murder case of the Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja of Chikkodi appears to be the "fallout of a personal feud", vowing to take strict action against criminals behind Saturday's murder.

"The community (Jain) is with the Government, they know that there has been no malicious intent on the part of the state government and this seems to be a personal feud rather than a community issue," Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, of "communalising" the murder.

"As BJP has no issues to take up, they want to take this up on communal lines...", he alleged, adding, "the Jain community is satisfied with the state government's inquiry".

Police recovered body parts of the Digambar seer from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8).

The monk was reported missing by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Abhay Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Belgavi termed the murder a "deep-rooted conspiracy".

"I went there. I feel there is a deep-rooted conspiracy...I dont think this Government can give justice, so we demand a CBI enquiry. Since this govt (Siddaramaiah-led Congress) has come to power, Pakistan zindabad slogans have been raised in Belgavi," Patil said.

"This is an anti-Hindu sarkar," alleged the BJP Leader.

"They have not pressed for any other agency to be looking into this investigation. Department of Home is competent enough, nobody will be spared. As far as BJP is concerned, they can demand whatever they want. Let the investigation report come out...," Minister Priyank Kharge added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder case. He met with Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj at Navgrah Tirth prior to his Chikkodi visit.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has termed the murder as "highly condemnable."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor