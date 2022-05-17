'Family drama' in RJD as Tejashwi stays away from crucial meet?

Patna, May 17 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be seeing a new family drama after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav stayed away from the Parliamentary Board meeting on the issue of selecting the candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections.

In his absence of Tejashwi Yadav, the meeting, at the the RJD head office here, was held under the chairmanship of his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi, who was accompanied by eldest daughter Misa Bharti and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, reached the RJD office in the same vehicle. Besides them, senior leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqi, Shyam Rajak, RJD state Pesident Jagadanand Singh, Alok Mehta, and others were present.

"During the meeting, we have left it to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the national President of the party, to take the final decision on the names of the candidates," said Siddiqi.

After the meeting, Jagadanand Singh, who was seen holding the two envelopes in his hand, said that he is going to meet Tejashwi Yadav. After approval of the names by Tejashwi Yadav, it will be sent to Lalu Prasad Yadav to take a final decision, he added.

Misa Bharti, asked about the absence of her brother, came into damage control mode and said that he was busy in another meeting.

After the end of the meeting, the supporters of Tej Pratap Yadav chanted his name in the party office, leading to speculation that he might be one of the candidates nominated in the Parliamentary Board meeting.

Sources have said that Misa Bharti is an unchallenged candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. Selecting another candidate is a matter of discussion within the party.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Patna on Tuesday to attend this meeting. While interacting with media persons at Patna airport, he said that the final decision will be taken by Lalu Prasad. Following that, he went straight away to 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi but not to the party office to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Board.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor