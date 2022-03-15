Family should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, March 15 Days after the Congress working committee meeting, the party's senior leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday demanded that the 'Gandhis should step aside from the leadership role and give a chance to someone else to lead the party'.

Since the poll debacle of 2014 the Congress has lost elections continuously except on a few occasions, he said, and added that "the CWC has reposed faith in the party leadership but those outside the CWC feel otherwise as many have left the party and new leaders should be given a chance to lead the party".

Sibal is one of the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi for bringing reforms within the party, but in the CWC meet on Sunday sources say that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma did not raise the issue of leadership change.

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside from the leadership along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but was turned down by the CWC.

The Congress Working Committee on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges,"it said.

