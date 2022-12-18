Farm loan waiver scheme to be back if Congess wins MP: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Dec 18 The Congress' Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has announced that it would reintroduce the farm loan waiver scheme, which was part of its manifesto in the 2018 Assembly polls, if voted to power in the 2023 elections.

State chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath made this announcement last evening, saying that the farm loan of every farmer in the state would have been cleared by now if his government was still at the helm.

Ahead of the 2018 polls, then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had promised to implement a farm loan waiver scheme in the state if the party came to power. "On this day (Dec 17), the order for loan waiver of the farmers of the state was issued. Had the democratically elected Congress government been in power now, the loan of each and every farmer of the state would have been waived by now," Nath tweeted.

The party delivered on its promise as Kamal Nath signed the file for waiving loans of up to Rs 2 lakh soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister in December 2018.

Nath assured that the loan of farmers would be waived if Congress returns to power in the state. "There is nothing to worry about. As soon as the Congress government is formed next year, this order will be issued again and the loan of each and every farmer brother will be waived," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Nath has also announced plans to re-introduce the old pension system to state government employees. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled at the end of 2023.

