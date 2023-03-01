Father of Galwan martyr arrested in Bihar, kins allege humiliation by cops

Patna, March 1 The Vaishali district police in Bihar have reportedly arrested the father of an army personnel who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The police said that Raj Kapoor Singh, father of late Jay Kishore Singh, is facing charges of encroaching a piece of land and building a monument of his son who sacrificed his life in service of the nation. The police claimed that he was obstructing the way of other residents of the area.

"We registered an FIR in Jandaha police station against Raj Kapoor Singh... After the martyrdom of his son, Raj Kapoor Singh built a monument on a public road... He has encroached the land and not vacated despite our warning," said Poonam Keshri, SDPO of (Jandaha) Vaishali.

Jay Kishore's younger brother Nand Kishore Singh said: "A team of Jandaha police headed by SHO Vishvanath Ram came to my house and arrested my father. He slapped my father and used abusive language for my family. He dragged my father in a police van and took him away."

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered and sought immediate release of Raj Kapoor Singh. They were angry over the police for "humiliating" the father of a martyr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor