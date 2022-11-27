Fed up with AAP, people eager to vote for BJP in MCD polls: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 27 In the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday claimed that people are eager to vote for the saffron party as they are fed up with the AAP.

Talking to mediapersons during a public meeting in Wazirpur Industrial area here, Nadda said "Public is fed up with AAP and is appreciating BJP."

The BJP is promising to resolve issues being faced by the people of Delhi, which have not been addressed by the AAP.

On AAP's claim of being 'kattar Immandar' (brutally honest), Nadda said: "AAP used to say that its leaders were honest, but today, Satyendar Jain is in jail for corruption. They've opened a massage centre in Tihar Jail and made a rapist a physiotherapist."

Nadda listened to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme along with the people and workers at Wazirpur and later addressed them.

The MCD polls are scheduled to be held on December 4.

