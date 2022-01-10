Female workers increase to 32% in QES second quarter

New Delhi, Jan 10 The overall percentage of female workers stood at 32.1 in July to September quarter, which is higher than 29.3 per cent reported during the first round of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

"Released the report on the second round (July-September 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). Happy to note that employment is showing an increasing trend and the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the second round of QES stands at 3.1 crore," he tweeted after releasing the report, part of All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).

The estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors in this round of QES came out at 3.10 crore approximately, which is 2 lakhs higher than the estimated employment (3.08 crore) from the first round of QES (April-June, 2021), an official statement said, adding that the total employment for these nine sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth EC (2013-14).

The report on Quarterly Employment Survey, being a demand-side survey will, along with supply-side survey i.e Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), bridge data gaps on employment in the country, Yadav said.

Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 per cent, followed by education with 22 per cent, and health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10 per cent.

Trade and transport sectors engaged 5.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent of the total estimated workers respectively.

Nearly 90 per cent of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers, though 30 per cent of the IT/BPO establishments worked with at least 100 workers including about 12 per cent engaging 500 workers or more.

In the health sector, 19 per cent of the establishments had 100 or more workers. Also, in the case of the transport sector, 14 per cent of the total estimated establishments were operating with 100 or more workers.

In the first round of QES, total 91 per cent of establishments were reported to have worked with less than 100 workers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor