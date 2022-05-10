Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes big lead in Philippine presidential poll

Manila, May 10 Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, is taking a big lead in Monday's Philippine presidential election over his main rival, incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, according to a live unofficial count from the elections commission server.

According to the latest tally, 64-year-old Marcos garnered 20,978,083 votes over 57-year-old Robredo's 9,921,820, Xinhua news agency reported.

Marcos' running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, leads the vice presidential race, garnering 20,622,870 votes.

The Commission on Elections has yet to release the official tally of the election.

