Few people making Namaz an event of 'show of strength', says Haryana CM

Amid row over Namaz at public places in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that few people are making Namaz an event of "show of strength".

His remarks came during an interaction with women journalists in New Delhi.

"Namaz should be like namaz, a few people are making it an event of show of strength. If anyone wants to do such worship in public, it should be done after talking with the administration. There are rules for such events and they are the same for every religion," said Khattar.

Khattar had earlier said that offering namaz in public places will not be tolerated.

The Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites. As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and RWA.

On several occasions earlier, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz at a public ground.

On the issue of sex ratio in Haryana, the Chief Minister said a target of 950 girls/1000 men has been set for the coming year.

Khattar said that people need to understand the goal behind the decision of implementing COVID-19 restrictions, adding that restrictions are 'everyone's responsibility'.

In wake of the possibility of increasing Omicron cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state, Haryana imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am on December 24.

According to Chief Minister's Office, the gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred.

In order to tackle the transmission of the infection, the Haryana government has also barred people, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from public places in the state after January 1.

On repealing farm laws, he said, "We tried to do good for farmers but could not make them understand. On the cases registered on protesters we are figuring out and in the process to dismiss the genuine cases. Also on compensation, we are getting the figures of genuine deaths during protests".

The three farm laws were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. These bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes.

( With inputs from ANI )

