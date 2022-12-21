Final assault: Symbols of terrorism face seizure, bulldozer in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 21 Seizing Jamaat properties, including Srinagar residence of Hurriyat hawk late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and bulldozing house of a terrorist in South Kashmir's Pulwama district are a clear message to terrorists and their supporters that every institution or place used for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will face action.

During the past few months State Investigation Agency (SIA) has carried out multiple raids across Kashmir and has seized properties, worth crores, owned by banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Seizing Jamaat properties was a part of a crackdown launched after the abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, on August 5, 2019.

Investigating agencies acting tough against the anti-peace elements has choked the availability of funds for secessionist activities and has also dismantled the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty.

Action taken against Jamaat-e-Islami and other terrorist supporters has helped in uprooting the menace of terror funding to a great extent and has proven to be a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 Jamaat properties worth crores that were purchased through illegal Hawala money. Many properties among these have been confiscated and in coming days many more are likely to be sealed.

Epicenters of separatism

Offices of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Democratic Freedom Party and other secessionist parties were epicenters of separatism in Kashmir. However, during the past three years these institutions have been dismantled. Now, no office of any separatist organisation is visible anywhere in the Valley.

Offices of the separatist organisations were used to formulate plans for calling shutdowns and orchestrating stone-pelting especially after Friday congregation prayers.

After August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories confrontation between Police /CAPFs and misguided youth which used to follow every Friday prayers at many places have ended. So has the culture of shutdowns and protests.

During the past three years Kashmir has not observed a strike even for one day and stone pelting has become a history.

Youngsters are supporting the police and are taking part in constructive activities. J&K Police and central armed forces are working in close coordination with the people, who are acting as eyes and ears of the security forces.

A common man is playing a pivotal role in the decisive fight against the terrorism in the Himalayan region. He has turned his back towards Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it. The common resident of J&K has given a clear message to the adversary that he can no longer be used as a cannon-fodder, nor is he interested in fighting Pakistan's proxy war.

House demolished

In a first, Jammu and Kashmir administration earlier this month demolished the house of a designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Ashiq Nengroo, who had built it on encroached government land, in Pulwama district.

Nengroo is a commander of the proscribed terror outfit JeM and an accused in the Pulwama attack. He was declared as a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Central government in April this year.

Ashiq Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Himalayan region.

The government demolishing Nengroo's house is a message to all the terrorists and their supporters that the counteroffensive is a decisive action against the terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

People-friendly approach of the security forces has brought the common man closer to the system. He has been made aware about the nefarious designs of Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it. He has been made to understand that he has to fight every move of the adversary.

Till Article 370 was in vogue and politic were in power in J&K they didn't make any attempt to take the "bull by its horns." They wanted New Delhi to hold talks with Islamabad, separatists and the leaders of the terror outfits. Despite these politic being provided with everything, they couldn't inculcate the spirit of nationalism among the people in Kashmir.

These leaders by indulging in rhetoric provided a chance to Pakistan stooges in the Valley to grind their axe by taking entire Kashmir as hostage either by calling for shutdowns or by orchestrating street protests.

Violence, disruption suited Pak

Violence, disruption in normal life and people remaining worried suited Pakistan's interest as the terrorist bosses had only one objective, i.e., to push J&K on precipice. For three decades, Pakistan and the ultras called the shots in the Himalayan region. However, after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of India in 2014, he made it clear to one and all that days of terrorists and anti-national elements are over and they would be dealt with sternly.

PM Modi in 2016 ordered surgical strikes to avenge the terror attack on an Army camp in North Kashmir's Uri sector. In 2019 Indian Air Force (IAF) jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and carried out airstrikes in Balakot to avenge Pulwama terror attack which left 40 paramilitary CRPF men dead.

When Modi returned to power for the second consecutive term with a thumping majority in 2019, the government led by him launched a final assault on the terrorists and their supporters in J&K.

Security forces were given a free hand to deal with the terrorists and their supporters but they were told in clear terms that innocents should not be touched.

During the past three years many houses which were used as hideouts by the terrorists have been sealed. The vehicles that were used by the terrorists too have been seized. Terrorist supporters and over ground workers have been identified and nailed.

To begin with an illegal house of a terrorist commander has been bulldozed in Pulwama. The house of late Syed Ali Shah Geelani that was a symbol of separatism in Kashmir has been put under lock and many more actions are in the offing.

The government led by PM Modi besides fighting terrorism has succeeded in bringing the people of J&K closer to New Delhi by ending the three decade long Pakistan sponsored turmoil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor