FIR lodged against popular Manipuri singer for 'controversial song'

Imphal, July 15 The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) has filed an FIR against popular singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta for his “controversial song” that led to a major row in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

According to ZSF, the song's lyrics called for the massacre of the Kukis.

The FIR, filed by ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing at the Churachandpur police station, accused the singer of promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and more.

The complaint claimed that Loukrakpam's actions are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and that his songs are defamatory and promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The song triggered controversy amid the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May 3, killing over 150 people and injuring more than 600 others.

Loukrakpam earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album titled 'Power of Attraction'.

Over the years, he has garnered a substantial following across all communities in the state, earning him a dedicated fan base.

Meanwhile, three trucks carrying LPG cylinders were burnt in Imphal West's Sekmai village.

The trucks, stranded at Indian Oil Corporation's gas plant in Sekmai since May 3, were being moved out to Kangpokpi district after the owner of the gas agency received approval from the police.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) spokesman Ginza Vualzong alleged that Meitel womenfolk (Meira Paibis) were behind this incident.

“Despite claims of N. Biren Singh-led government that the state is returning to normalcy, there is no peace on the ground. The majority community is still continuing with its ethnic cleansing programme targeting the Kuki-Zo tribals. This is why there needs to be total separation of the communities for peace to return to Manipur,” Vualzong said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor