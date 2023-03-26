Fire flares up again in Kochi's Brahmapuram waste dump yard

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 Almost two weeks after the blaze there was doused, the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kerala's Kochi caught fire again on Sunday, officials said.

The fire was spotted in sector 7 of the dump yard on Sunday afternoon, and five fire tenders have been deployed to douse it.

Local people have come out against the corporation and the state government on fire being detected again at Brahmapuram.

Kerala Local Bodies and Urban Development Minister M.B. Rajesh, however, told media persons that the fire was under control as per the information he received from the District Collector.

However former Mayor and Congress leader, Tony Chammany said that the fire was not doused and that day after Brahampuram burnt for 12 days, emanating toxic fumes, again fire in the area was a clear example of the failure of the official machinery.

The waste dump yard caught fire on March 2 and it took 12 days for controlling the fire leading to major allegations and counter-allegations between the government and the opposition.



