First time MLA, Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister

Bhajan Lal Sharma officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Divya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa are being sworn in as the state’s two Deputy Chief Minister’s. A high-profile affair, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sharma offered prayers at the Govind Devji temple in the state capital and fed cows at the Pinjrapol Gaushala on Tonk road. His family members and supporters also accompanied him. Sharma visited another temple after this.All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts.The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.