Kiev, July 6 Five civil were killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia continues to kill civil! On 5 July, the Russ killed five civilian residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Avdiivka, one in Slovk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko as saying.

Twenty-one civil sustained injuries in the Russian attacks.

At least 570 residents of Donetsk Oblast have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not be determined, Kyrylenko added.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared victory in eastern Ukrainian region Luhansk after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last stronghold in Lysychansk.

