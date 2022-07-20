Five killed in road accident in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 20 Five people were killed and two others injured after a minibus collided with an autorickshaw on the Barisal-Patuakhali highway in Bangladesh's Barisal city on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m., The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bakerganj Police OC Alauddin Milon said the victims, all occupants of the autorickshaw, are yet to be identified.

The injured have been rushed to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

