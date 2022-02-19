Flight service from Agartala to Dhaka and Chittagong soon

Agartala, Feb 19 Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that operations of passenger aircraft from Agartala airport to two important Bangladesh cities Dhaka and Chittagong would be started soon.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: "Finally, MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka and Chittagong. My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Civil Aviation Minister Shri JM Scindia ji for this initiative to fulfil the dream of the people of Tripura."

"The proposed international flight service with Bangladesh will surely boost Tripura's tourism and take the state to a new height in terms of air connectivity. It will also benefit the people of Bangladesh in various ways and strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries," Deb said in another tweet.

An official from the transport department said that under the UDAN-RCS, bids would soon be floated by the Civil Aviation Ministry to finalise the routes.

"In the proposed tender, expression of interest would be sought from the airline companies keen to operate flights in the Agartala-Dhaka-Chittagong routes," the official said, adding that the entire process would be completed within the next six months.

The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala became ready to operate international flights after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building on January 4.

According to the officials of the Airport Authority of India, the MBB airport, located 20 km north of Agartala, is the second busiest airport in the northeast after the Guwahati airport in terms of handling of aircraft and passengers.

The Guwahati and Manipur airports were earlier declared international airports.

Built at a cost of Rs 500 crore and with a built-up area of 30,000 sq mt, the new integrated terminal building at the MBB airport has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers, including 200 international passengers, during peak hours and it is equipped with all modern amenities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor