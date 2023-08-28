Florida Governor leaves campaign trail amid crises

Miami, Aug 28 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking a Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election, has left his campaign trail and returned home after two major crises have hit his home state, including a racially-motivated attack that killed three African-Americans and an intensifying tropical storm.

DeSantis made a public address on Sunday from the state’s emergency operations centrein Tallahassee to brace Florida’s gulf coast for Tropical Storm Idalia, which could make landfall as a hurricane as early as Wednesday, reports CNN.

Before speaking on the storm, the Governo read a statement addressing Saturday;s attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville.

The White gunman, who DeSantis called “a deranged scumbag,” used racial slurs, left behind a racist screed and drew swastikas on his firearm, according to authorities.“Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable. And targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor's campaign did not immediately provide an update on his future political travel, but he told reporters on Sunday that he was “locked in on this” storm and “we’re gonna get the job done”, CNN reported. DeSantis has canceled a town hall scheduled for Monday morning in South Carolina, as well as his keynote address at South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan’s 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ. Asked where he planned to be this week, the Governor replied: “I’m here. I am here.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor