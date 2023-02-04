Follow path shown by Guru Ravidass: Punjab CM

Jalandhar, Feb 4 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged people to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidass to wipe out the various social maladies prevalent in society.

Addressing the gathering here before flagging off a Shobha Yatra to mark the Parkash utsav of Guru Ravidass, the Chief Minister said the 'bani' of Guru Ravidass is a lighthouse for the entire humanity. He said Guru Ravidass had shown the path of humanity to the entire world.

Mann said this 'bani' can play a pivotal role in the emancipating society for the various problems being confronted by it.

The Chief Minister said following the footsteps of Guru Ravidass the state is making strenuous efforts for carving out an egalitarian society. He said in consonance with the path of equality shown by Guru Ravidass and Dr B.R. Ambedkar the government is giving top priority to education and health sectors

He said the schools of the state are being equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and human resource so that quality education can be imparted to the students from weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

The Chief Minister said poverty can be eradicated only by providing quality education to the students. He said the focus of the government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead for job seekers.

This is the need of hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab, he added.

