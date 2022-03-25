"For the first time govts have been repeated in UP and Uttarakhand" Dhami ahead of Yogi's oath-taking ceremony

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of UP-designate Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami talked about his party's second consecutive win he said “In Uttar Pradesh, a full majority govt is formed under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. For the first time govts have been repeated in UP and Uttarakhand."

The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to hold today 25 March. It is going to be a grand event, according to the reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will attend the event. In all BJP ruled states, Chief Minister will also be present at the event.

Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are also expected to be present at the ceremony.

The invitations are sent to opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra among others.