Foreign Correspondent's Club too gets eviction notice

New Delhi, May 8 After the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC), the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) too has been served an eviction notice. The club has been asked to vacate the bungalow allotted to them by July 31.

The FCC was recently at the centre of controversy for refusing to host an event connected to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.

The notice is dated May 4, which is the same as the IWPC.

The FCC occupies the bungalow No. AB 19, Mathura Road, New Delhi.

Munish Gupta of FCC said that they haven't received the notice yet and will respond accordingly.

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry issued a notice to the IWPC, which says, "I am directed to convey by the principal approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation Bungalow No. 5, Windsor Place, allotted to Indian Women's Press Corps, for a period up to 31 July, 2022."

It's clear from the letter that no alternate accommodation will be provided to the IWPC by the government.

However, Shobhna Jain, President of IWPC, said, "This is routine procedural work. For the last 25 years, we have been applying for renewal whenever it is about to expire, and there is nothing to read in between the lines."

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha in August last year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the space has been allotted to nine NGOs/trusts/memorials/social organisations within the limits of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

