Former CM Lalu Yadav returns to Patna, Tej Pratap rides bicycle in 'delight'

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 28 : Hours after former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Bihar, Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Patna.

On being asked he said that he is "delighted" upon his father's return and is riding a bicycle to "save environment".

"I am delighted with the return of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). That is why, I am riding a bicycle. I am riding it and saving the environment," Tej Pratap Yadav told the reporters.

Earlier in the day, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after several months.

He received a warm welcome at the airport. His wife and former CM Rabri Devi, and his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were also present with him.

