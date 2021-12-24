Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar resigns from TMC, says party is 'communal'

Lavoo Mamledar, a former MLA from Ponda in Goa who joined Trinamool Congress in September this year, quit the party on Friday accusing it of trying to divide Goans "on the basis of religion".

"I was under the impression that TMC was not a communal party. But on December 5 alliance was declared between Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Trinamool Congress, I figured out that even TMC is communal," said Mamledar.

"They have divided Hindus towards MGP and polarised Christians towards TMC," he added.

Mamledar, who earlier was in MGP, also accused TMC of making false promises during the campaigning for Goa assembly polls.

"TMC launched 'Laxmi Bhandar' scheme, promising Rs 500 per month to West Bengal women. But in Goa, they promised Rs 5000 per month, which is next to impossible. When a party feels defeated, they make false promises. I won't be a part of a party who fools people," Mamledar said.

"I joined TMC in September as I was impressed with Mamata Banerjee's 2021 Assembly election performance (in West Bengal) and her reluctance for high-command culture," he added.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

