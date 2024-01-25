Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Likely to Return to BJP

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who had joined Congress before the 2023 Assembly elections, is likely to join back the BJP. According to news agency ANI sources, Shettar has met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah.He had arrived at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. Ex-CM and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa was also with him.

Ahead of the May 10, 2023, Assembly elections, Shettar, who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as MLA. The opposition Congress quickly extended him an invitation to join the party.Shettar's decision came after the BJP's central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time. He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. A prominent Lingayat leader, was the 15th chief minister of Karnataka from July 2012 to May 2013. Shettar, a former State BJP President and a six-time MLA had on Saturday said he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a three-decade-long association