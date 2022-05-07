Former minister Sukh Ram hospitalised, Himachal CM visits

Mandi, May 7 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited Regional Hospital here to know the well-being of former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, who suffered a brain stroke a day earlier.

The Chief Minister provided the state helicopter to airlift Sukh Ram to Delhi for better treatment, an official statement said.

He also spoke personally to Director of AIIMS Delhi, Randeep Guleria, over phone regarding the medical treatment of the former telecom minister.

