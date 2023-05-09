Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2023 07:06 AM 2023-05-09T07:06:16+5:30 2023-05-09T07:10:02+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Former Mumbai Mayor and Shivsena (UBT) Leader Professor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar died due to a cardiac arrest last night, said party officials.
His funeral will be done today at the Teachers' Colony Bandra Crematorium in the afternoon, the officials added.
