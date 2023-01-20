Foundation stone laid for 930 more residential flats for Kashmiri Pandit employees

Srinagar, Jan 20 In another major initiative for the upliftt of Kashmiri Pandit employees, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of 930 residential flats in Zeon, a suburb of Srinagar.

He was accompanied by senior officers of the administration.

On this occasion, Sinha said that residential flats are being constructed in other places of the Valley as well. Security and other matters related to employment of PM package employees are also being considered. The government has planned to construct residential colonies for PM package Pandit employees at various places in the Valley. Under this project, 6,000 residential flats are being constructed in ten districts, which will have accommodation for 6,000 PM package employees.

At present, residential houses have been constructed for PM package employees at Sheikhpura in Budgam, Vasu in Kulgam, Natanosa in Kupwara, and Hall in Pulwama. The government says that the administration is taking security and other necessary measures for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

The PM package employees have been protesting for the last 200 days that they should be transferred to Jammu. This situation arose when the militants carried out target killings of non-local employees and minority employees. After these killings, these employees went to Jammu and sat on a protest sit-in there.

Then, the LG said that no employee will be paid at home.

Sinha reiterated that the poor and common people should not be afraid of the dispossession of government and communal land in Jammu and Kashmir as this campaign was launched against the rich and influential people. He said that land will not be taken back from the individuals but the occupied land will be taken back from the influential people.

The LG also said that complete security arrangements have been made for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

