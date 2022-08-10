Four leaders wrongly advised Nitish to leave Mahagathbandhan in 2017: Lalan Singh

Patna, Aug 10 JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Monday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan in 2017 "on the wrong advice of four persons" and formed the government with NDA.

He further said that the corruption charges levelled on then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had no meaning, as the charge sheet was filed by the investigating agency but trial had not started.

"One of the four advisors was Sanjay Jha who is still in JD-U and sitting alongside me," Lalan Singh said at a press conference.

"He had given the wrong advice to the chief minister to leave Mahagathbandhan on that occasion and join NDA," he said.

"The second leader was Harivansh Ji (Harivansh Narayan Singh) who is Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha at present. He has also given advice to Nitish Kumar to leave Mahagathbandhan and join NDA. Harivansh Ji was the only leader of JD-U who did not come to the meeting. When I contacted him on phone, he informed me that Nitish Kumar brought him into public life and he supports his decision," Lalan Singh said.

"Another advisor was R.C.P. Singh who is currently roaming as an agent of BJP. He was staying with JD-U and working as an agent of BJP. An in-charge of BJP was going regularly to his house and asking him to demand from Nitish Kumar about particular candidates. In case those candidates would win the Assembly election, they would be your men. In case they lose the election, Nitish Kumar becomes weak. Nitish Kumar trusted this man blindly and he stabbed Nitish Kumar in the back. Now, he is doing 'Pravachan' in public. R.C.P. Singh was involved in anti party activities," Lalan Singh said.

He did not take the name of the fourth leader, and only hinted that he would become the advisor of the President of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor