Four sisters tie rakhis to Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad, Aug 12 Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional fervour at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's house on Friday.

The unique bond between brother and sister was on full display at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, as his four sisters tied him rakhi.

KCR's wife Shobhamma invited her sisters-in-law in a traditional manner. There was gaiety enthralled the residence

The Chief Minister's elder sisters Lalithamma, Lakshmamma, Jayamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhis to him and celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

KCR greeted his sisters who tied rakhis to him and took their blessings.

KCR's grandchildren (son and daughter of minister KTR) participated in Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Sister Alekhya tied rakhi to her brother Himanshu. On this occasion, KCR and Shobhamma blessed their grandson and grand-daughter.

