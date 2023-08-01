Four Sri Lankan refugees reach Dhanushkodi, TN

Chennai, Aug 1 A family of four Sri Lankan refugees reached Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu early on Tuesday.

Sources told IANS that fishermen had informed the Tamil Nadu coastal police about the presence of refugees near the shores of Dhanushkodi.

Police arrived and said the couple, along with their two children, had reached the Indian coast to escape from the crisis in Lanka.

After the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the number of refugees who have reached Tamil Nadu has touched 270.

The family was taken to the refugee camp near Dhanushkodi.

It is to be noted that Sri Lanka is reeling under an economic crisis and the present government led by Ranil Wickramasinghe has been taking measures, including availing of loans from IMF to overcome the crisis.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor