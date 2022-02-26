Free travel for Keralaites from Delhi for Ukraine returnees

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 The Kerala representative based in Delhi - Venu Rajamony - a former diplomat on Saturday announced that all those Keralites arriving from Ukraine would be given free travel facilities from Delhi to Kerala.

Rajamony has also announced they will be making arrangements for Kerala students to stay on their arrival in Delhi till they are put on a connecting flight to Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said there are 2,320 Kerala students in Ukraine and are waiting to return.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs there are two flights which are arriving from Bucharest - capital of Romania carrying Ind in Ukraine who have been asked to reach Bucharest.

One flight lands at Delhi at 2.10 p.m. on Saturday and the other one at 4 p.m. at Mumbai.

