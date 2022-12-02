Free yoga classes to continue at all costs, announces Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the free yoga classes under 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' will continue at any cost.

Addressing yoga instructors at an event here, he said: "Don't worry for money and extend the free yoga classes as much as you can. The free yoga classes in the national capital will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme.

"Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, the rest of the politics can go on," the chief minister said, adding that "We have decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not."

"When LG shut the yoga classes, we made a firm determination that at any cost, we will continue the free yoga classes in the city. This time we are providing free classes to around 17,000 people and our target is to make it available for 25 lakh people in the capital city in coming days," Kejriwal said.

"Till date, free yoga classes don't come under the ambit of government schemes, we will give you the salary through donors," Kejriwal said.

"We are not doing this for votes, we are doing it for the people of Delhi, we are doing it for virtue. You can vote for the one you like but the free yoga classes will continue", he said.

"I am the Chief Minister of all of the BJP and Congress supporters. Vote for whomever you want, but the responsibility of your health is mine," he said.

