From DU prof to MCD Mayoral candidate, the eventful journey of Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi, Dec 24 Weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP, which was at the helm for three consecutive terms, AAP on Friday announced its candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Shelly Oberoi, the councillor from Ward No. 86 in Patel Nagar, is AAP's Mayoral candidate, while the name of Aaley Mohammaed Iqbal has been proposed for the post of Deputy Mayor.

Oberoi (39) joined AAP as an activist in 2013 and was the party's Mahila Morcha vice-president till 2020. As a first time councillor, she registered victory on a BJP stronghold in West Delhi. A former visiting assistant professor at Delhi University and a first-time councillor, Oberoi contested the elections from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's home turf of East Patel Nagar, and defeated her rival Deepali Kumari by 269 votes.

Oberoi holds a PhD in management studies from IGNOU's School of Management Studies. Along with Delhi University, She also taught at several other universities such as NMIMS, IP and IGNOU.

The first-time councillor, who is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), has several awards and accolades to her credit that she received in different conferences.

"I am feeling honoured as it will be a big responsibility. I shall give my best to fulfil the expectations of people and my respected party members", Oberoi had said after she was named AAP's Mayoral candidate.

From an ordinary AAP worker to being nominated for the Mayor's post, her journey has truly been overwhelming, she said in a tweet.

Her main focus, Oberoi said, will be fulfilling the 10 guarantees promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by working together with all the councillors to knock off the city's 'garbage capital' tag.

"My eyes are full of dreams to fulfil the committments of Arvind Kejriwal and his 10 guarantees," she said.

However, it should be mentioned that AAP has named her candidature for only three months.

At the first MCD meeting to be held on January 6, the 250 municipal councillors will take oath and elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor besides six members of the standing committee. The post of the Mayor is reserved for a female councillor in the first of the MCD's five-year tenure.

After the Mayor is be elected on January 6, she will remain in office till April. Election for Mayor's post will be held again in April.

